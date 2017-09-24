Art Gala Benefits Recovering Addicts

The Alkeme Restaurant on North Park Row was transformed into “The Mad Tea Party: A

Recovery Themed Art Gala” Sunday night.

The evening featured a variety of food, music and of course, the art on display for sale.

The purpose of the event was to raise money to purchase recovery literature for those in the Erie community.

Event Coordinator, Jacqueline Weglin, a recovering addict herself, says that it's important to hold events like this to show support, but, more still needs to be done to help those who are in recovery.

"I think that we need to make treatment more available, before sending them to jail and things like that.” Weglin said. “I think they need to go to treatment. At least be given an opportunity to change their life."