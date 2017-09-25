Attorney for Erie Murder Defendant Makes Motion to Hire Toxicologist

The man charged with homicide in the January shooting death of a man on Erie's east side returned to court Monday afternoon for a hearing.

The attorney for Merle Page Jr., 27, made a motion to hire a toxicologist to gauge Page's level of intoxication at the time of the shooting.

He said no blood was collected when Page was arrested, and the only evidence they have is testimony and video of Page at the bar.

The attorney said it would play a role in determining what degree of murder Page faces in the case.

The shooting happened outside the Shell gas station at East 6th and Parade Jan. 15.

Investigators have shown in court surveillance video of the deadly shooting that killed Marcell Flemings, 26.

The judge Monday granted a motion to delay the trial to January.

