No Agreement Between GE, Union with Deadline Looming

GET THE LATEST: GE Transportation, Union Fail to Reach Agreement During Decision Bargaining to Save Jobs in Erie

GE Transportation leaders and union representatives have not come to terms on an agreement with decision bargaining talks set to expire at midnight Monday.

Both sides said they have met over the weekend, but the union said Monday there is little progress to report, and its representatives are skeptical a settlement will be achieved.

UE Local 506 said despite GE's request for cuts from workers, the company is not making long-term commitments to Erie and its workforce in return.

Members of UE Locals 506 and 618 are trying to prevent GE from moving forward with plans to transfer another 570 jobs out of Erie.

Most of the jobs would be lost from UE 506 if GE moves locomotive production to Texas or other facilities.

UE 506 also said it is preparing to exercise its rights under the contract to strike over grievances, according to a Facebook post.

Hundreds of union members delivered to a notice of their intent to the company Friday during a mass march.

"This fight does not end on Monday," UE Local 506 President Scott Slawson told members, according to the Facebook post.

