30 Drug Dealers Charged in $1.6M Crystal Meth Ring in Pennsylvania

30 drug dealers face criminal charges for their role in the shipment and sale of $1.6 million in crystal meth in north central Pennsylvania, the state Attorney General's Office announced Monday.

Drug dealers in Arizona and California shipped crystal meth through the U.S. mail to Jefferson County, Pennsylvania and the surrounding area, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The drug was then sold throughout Jefferson, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Forest Counties by a network of 30 drug dealers over the last year and a half, Shapiro said.

They sold about 35 pounds of crystal meth, which when broken up into quarter and half-gram doses produced between 32,000 and 64,000 doses.

The following have been charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver drugs and corrupt organizations:

Joshua Carson, 32, of Victorville, CA

Eric Clark, 38, of Brockway, PA

Larry Dean, 58, of Mayport, PA

Destiny Douglas, 21, of DuBois, PA

Anthony Dubeck, 57, of DuBois, PA

Angela Gilbert, 20, of DuBois, PA

Patrick Groves, 36, of Reynoldsville, PA

Jeanne Gouldthread, 34, of DuBois, PA

Dale Hanlin, 66, of Cooksburg, PA

Tracy Harmon, 56, Mayport, PA

Daniel Hopkins, 50, Tucson, AZ

Deren Issler, 51, of Brockway, PA

Christina Kinder, 43, of DuBois, PA

Joseph Kot, Sr., 38, of DuBois, PA

Matthew McKinley, 47, of Brookville, PA

Sasha Messina, 27, of Shippenville, PA

Marc Panzer, 35, of Brookville, PA

Brian Pentz, 31, of DuBois, PA

Meredith Pisoni, 38, of Brockway, PA

Shane Porrin, 32, of DuBois, PA

Sonya Pritchard, 52, of Bakersfield, CA

Brittney Royer, 27, Clearfield, PA

Renea Sherwood, 20, DuBois, PA

Mikelle Shetley, 32, of DuBois, PA

Tammy Smiley, 51, Falls Creek, PA

Mason Solida, 41, Brookville, PA

Kari Stoneberg, 40, DuBois, PA

George Watson, 50, Luthersburg, PA

Matthew Watson, 30, Luthersburg, PA

Michael Wolfgang, 27, Sigel, PA

You can read more about the investigation here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.