Two Injured in East Side Porch Shooting

Erie police continue to investigate an early Tuesday morning shooting at an east Erie home.  One man was shot outside, a female grazed by a bullet inside.

Erie police say they recovered one shell casing at the scene on East 6th street.  Several people were on a porch when gunfire was heard.

Police say 26 year old Clifton Crosby was shot in the leg, while on the porch.  The police report goes on to say the 25 year old Leausha Crosby was grazed by a bullet in the neck while in the kitchen.

A pair of shorts were taken as evidence because a bullet hole was found in them.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by EmergyCare.  Its not known where the shot fired came from.  Theres no suspect information.  However, there is a report of someone possibly leaving the backyard.

 Again, police continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

