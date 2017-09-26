Televisions Go Dark for Many Spectrum Cable Customers

Many Erie area Spectrum cable customers turned on their TVs Tuesday, only to find no programming.

It led to long lines outside the Spectrum store on Peach Street.

The company said it has been warning customers for weeks that it was going all digital.

The switch meant customers would have to get a digital box to continue watching their favorite channels.

The change went into effect Tuesday for many Erie area customers.

Dozens who waited until the last minute went to the store Tuesday to pick up the digital equipment.

Spectrum representatives said the switch to all-digital allows them to offer more programming and provide better picture and sound quality.

Many in line said the switch is a big inconvenience.

"We're returning a box from a second TV, which they said he didn't need, but he does need because it won't go on," said Grace Horton of Millcreek. "I disconnected the old one, and I'm coming here to get the new one."

Spectrum is offering many customers one or more digital receivers free for one, two or five years depending on the cable subscription.

