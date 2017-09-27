Bolden Eligible for Parole Following Sentencing

After spending more than a year in prison, the Erie man whose arrest launched a federal investigation against the Erie Police Department, is now eligible for parole.

Today, 42-year-old Montrice Bolden was sentenced seven to 18 months in prison on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and drug charges.

However, Bolden has been in prison since June of 2016, making him eligible for parole.

Last month, a jury found Bolden not guilty of aggravated assault and attempting to disarm an officer.

Erie News Now was the first news outlet to show you surveillance video of Bolden's arrest, which happened last June, outside of TJ's Tavern.

During the trial, the four officers involved in Bolden’s arrest testified that they were forced to physically apprehend him, after Bolden threw a lit blunt at one officer and punched another officer in the face.

Bolden suffered facial fractures and a concussion.

The arrest led to a federal investigation against the Erie Police Department, which determined the officers use of force was justified.

Although Bolden is now eligible for parole, his lawyer tells Erie News Now he remains incarcerated because there is a federal detainer against him.

His lawyers have also filed another lawsuit against the arresting officers, claiming that their use of force violated his rights.