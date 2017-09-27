Shooting Suspect Faces Trial for Attempted Homicide

An Erie teenager charged with attempted homicide in connection to a caught-on-camera shootout will now face trial.

On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Paul Bizzarro bound over all charges to trial in the case against 19-year-old Dameyon Massey.

The violent incident happened back in March, outside of Moe's One Stop at East 24th and Parade Streets.

During Massey's preliminary hearing, prosecutors played two surveillance videos which captured the shooting.

In the one of the videos, you see a man who investigators identify as Massey, duck for cover inside of a white car, after being shot at.

Police say Massey then returned fire, striking Robert Burrows, 22, in the foot.

Burrows has been charged with instigating the shooting.

Police also charged 19-year-old Shahiyd Carr. He's accused of being Massey's getaway driver.

Massey is now facing a number of charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and criminal conspiracy.

