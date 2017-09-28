Erie Hispanic Community Collecting Supplies For Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims

An effort is in the works, to get supplies to the Island of Puerto Rico. Members of Erie's Puerto Rican community are behind it. We talked with Luis Diaz, and Yarimar Espada. They both have immediate family members in Puerto Rico. They say the best way they can help right now, is to collect items here, and have them sent to those struggling in their homeland.

They, along with three car clubs in Erie are hosting a collection drive on September 29-30. Needed items like water, canned goods, medicine, and toiletries will be collected at the Booker T. Washington Center in Erie. The times are Friday from 10am - 7pm and Saturday from 8am - 7pm. The items will be loaded onto donated trucks that will then drop off the items at the Red Cross in Cleveland and be sent to Puerto Rico. ###