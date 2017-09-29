Hit-and-run Crash Injures Motorcyclist

A man is facing charges this afternoon, following a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist.

It happened around 10:00 a.m. Friday, near 25th and State Streets.

Investigators say that the driver of the car slammed into the motorcyclist then took off.

Shortly after the crash, police recovered the car and arrested the driver in the 300 block of East 22nd Street.

The driver of the car was identified by witnesses at the scene.

Police confirm that the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

As of right now, police are not releasing the names of the victim or suspect.

