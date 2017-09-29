Former Non-profit Director Receives Prison Sentence

The former director of a local non-profit who pled guilty to stealing money from the organization, will spend spend up to 23 months in prison.

On Friday, Judge Stephanie Domitrovich sentenced James Gray, 46, to serve nine to 23 months in prison followed by five years of probation.

Gray was initially scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, but he failed to show up to court.

His lawyer told the Judge Domitrovich that Gray was in Cincinnati, Ohio, so the judge called him and ordered Gray to drive to Erie.

Gray pled guilty to one count of receiving stolen property for stealing $67,000 while serving as the executive director of Supportive Living Services.

The Erie non-profit provides housing to people with disabilities.