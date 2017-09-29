Dahlkemper Unveils Proposed 2018 Budget : No Tax Increase

Erie County Council will soon begin reviewing the county executive's proposed 2018 budget.

It is a spending plan that does not include a property tax hike.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper today unveiling the spending plan.

She said there is uncertainty because of the lack of a final state budget and the debate over gaming funds.

But locally, things look good, with significant cost savings this year expected to continue, allowing the county to avoid increasing taxes.

Dahlkemper said, "It really is all about the savings. It is about the fiscal responsibility of each department and working together with our wellness program and procurement departments. that has been huge. That is why you see it across the county in every department."

Erie County Council must pass a 2018 budget by December 1st.