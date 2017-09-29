Suspect in Custody After Disturbance on Erie's East Side - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspect in Custody After Disturbance on Erie's East Side

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

One man was taken into custody Friday evening after a disturbance on Erie's east side. 

It reportedly started with an argument between a man and a woman on East 21st Street between Wallace and Cottage Ave.

The dispute quickly heated up when the woman's son got involved.

According to police, the man arguing with her allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the woman's son, but failed to hit him.

From there, the suspect fled the scene and was found at an apartment in the 500 block of East 21st Street after getting into an argument with residents there.

The man allegedly assaulted a woman and stabbed a man in the back.

That victim is being treated at UPMC Hamot for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is in custody while police investigate the altercations.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com