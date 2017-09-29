Pennsylvania Receives Grant Money to Help Fight Opioid Epidemic

Pennsylvania's Governor has made the fight against opioids, a priority. The state is now on the receiving end of more than $5 million dollars in that fight. Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania, through the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, has been awarded a $5.7 million dollar grant.
It's from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The grant, a funding opportunity made available by the federal substance abuse and mental health services administration will help the state expand or enhance its access to evidence-based medically assisted treatment services.
In 2016, more than 4600 drug-related overdose deaths were reported in Pennsylvania, an increase of 37 percent from 2015. Everyday 13 Pennsylvanians die of a drug overdose.
