Erie's Puerto Rican Community Collecting Supplies for Hurricane Maria, Earthquake Victims

The wrath of Hurricane Maria has left the people of Puerto Rico in dire need of necessary supplies like food and water. A collection effort hosted by members of Erie's Puerto Rican will continue on Saturday at the Booker T. Washington Center in Erie. It started on Friday and lasted from 10am until 7pm. Requested items are water, canned goods and toiletries, in addition to bedding and other needed items. Organizers say it's the least they can do, because many of them have immediate family there in Puerto Rico. The donated items are being loaded onto a truck that will then head to the American Red Cross in Cleveland before going to Puerto Rico.

Carlos Cartagena says, "We are all united as one." He says the hope is that items will also be distributed to the U.S. Virgin Islands, that were also hit hy Hurricane Maria, and to Mexico, the site of a recent Earthquake.

The collection event in Erie will be held again, Saturday, September 30 from 8am to 7pm.

