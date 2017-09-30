Leboeuf's Scarpino FG Ends Harbor Creek's Perfection

It took until the final five seconds of the game for the first points to be put on the board, but Fort Leboeuf kicker Eric Scarpino made it count, hitting a 28-yard field goal to end Harbor Creek's perfect season.

"There's no thinking," said Scarpino on the game-winning kick. "It's just all natural ability. It's just all what you practiced for all week and what the game comes down to."

Scarpino's heroics were set up after Fort Leboeuf got the ball back with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter of a scoreless game after stopping Harbor Creek on fourth down in Bison territory.

The boys in blue and white faced multiple fourth downs on the final drive of the game.

The first one coming near Greg Proctor was able to bounce outside for a large gain to put Fort Leboeuf into harbor Creek territory.

"That last drive we had, I think we won the trenches game and like we talked earlier, the team that won that was going to come out on top," said Fort Leboeuf head coach Jeff Nichols on the final drive. "They [Harbor Creek] came after us and hit us hard and we were just able to move that ball on the last drive there and what a great game."

The other key play on the final 11-mute drive came with under two to play. Facing another long fourth down, Fort Leboeuf quarterback Cole Dauson rolled to the near side and floated a pass down field to wide receiver Davontay Harris to pick up the first and put the Bison inside the Harbor Creek 20.

"It really just happened. I just remember I ran and I got open," said Harris. "I looked up and saw the ball and I caught it and I tried to get extra yards on it and it ended up happening."

Scarpino then lined up for his moment to cap off the drive, kicking the ball through the uprights from 28 yards out to put Fort Leboeuf up 3-0 with 2.7 seconds left.

Harbor Creek was unable to return the ensuing kickoff and fell for the first time this season, 3-0.

For the Bison, it was key win after difficult losses in the previous two games.

:"You know what? We sat down on Monday and talked about what we had to do and what kind of a football team we were," said Nichols. "We certainly did not want to throw the season in and we knew we had some wins in us."

Fort Leboeuf [4-2, 0-2] now heads to another tough non-region game against Farrell [4-2, 2-0].

"We have momentum going back into Farrell next week and it is everything for us," said Scarpino.

Harbor Creek [5-1, 3-0] looks to bounce back after its first loss of the season as they head home to host Conneaut, Ohio [3-3, 2-1].