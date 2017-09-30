Suspect Leads Erie, Pennsylvania State Police on High-Speed Chase

Police are looking for the suspect who led Erie and State Police on a high-speed chase Friday night.

Erie Police were called to a disturbance in the 500 block of Sanford Place just before 11:30 p.m. when the suspect took off. Officers chased the suspect on East Lake Road to Harborcreek, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

Erie Police stopped chasing the suspect after they felt it was too dangerous to continue.

Pennsylvania State Police then started to chase the same suspect, but troopers were not able to catch the suspect.

Anyone with information can call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-898-1641.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.