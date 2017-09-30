Suspect Turns Himself in After Erie Road Rage Incident

Erie Police tell us the suspect involved in Saturday afternoon's road rage incident has turned himself in.

Twenty-five year old Alexander Robles-Barreto is facing a list of charges, including aggravated assault for his involvement in a road rage accident.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 3300 block of Peach Street, according to initial reports.

After further investigation, police said shots were not fired, but a pistol was still involved.

We are told two vehicles were traveling south on Peach Street when the accident happened, two men stepped out of their respective vehicles and got into an argument.

Police told Erie News Now the suspect drew his pistol during the argument, jammed the butt of the gun on the other man's head and then fled the scene with his weapon.

Early reports placed the suspect in the wooded area around Elliot Road. Police converged on the area; some with guns drawn. They are also searched the area where Mill Creek runs alongside Glenwood Park Avenue and into the Mill Creek tube.

Robles-Barreto is being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and following to closely to a vehicle. The other party involved in the accident isn't facing any charges.

Robols-Barreto is sitting behind bars at the Erie County Prison with a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.