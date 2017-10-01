Banner Night Ends With Missed Chances For Otters

The Kitchener Rangers capitalized on the Otters early turnovers to spoil the raising of the OHL Championship banner.

Erie gave up the first goal for the fourth time in five games as the Otters watched the Rangers finish their road trip with a 3-2 victory in the home opener.

I thought we started out obviously slow, I think a little bit jittery, said Otters head coach Christ Hartsburg. "I thought as the period wore on we got better. I thought the back half of the period we got some good play. Like you said we got it out of us and I thought from there on out we were the better team."

Kitchener's Joseph Garreffa opened the scoring slapped home a power play marker just over six minutes in to give the Rangers the 1-0 lead. Gera Podubbyni was serving a minor for hooking.

The Rangers followed the opening tally with a second just three minutes later. The Otters committed a flurry of turnovers in the defensive zone and Jake Henderson took advantage beating Otters goalie Troy Timpano over the glove for a 2-0 lead.

"Maybe for the younger guys and the guys who aren't used to the Erie Otters crowd. We tried to tell them before the game we have the best fans in the league and you'll hear it tonight," said goalie Troy Timpano on the team's start. "I think the first half period or so the guys got used to it and like i said we took it to them after that."

Erie broke onto the score sheet late in the first when Poddubnyi registered his second of the season off the post and in.

Otters settled down defensively in the second and seemed to really shift play missing on many chances, despite no scoring in the second.

We'll we for sure going to have to work a lot harder at their end then we did last year," said Poddubnyi on capitalizing on chances. "We made a lot of chances towards the end, we just had a little bit of trouble finishing

In the third period Adam Mascherin managed to work around Mitch Byrne and bank a shot off Timpano to give the Kitchener back the two-goal advantage.

Christian Girhiny quickly pulled this back to a one score game with his third of the campaign.

The Otters though unable to find the equalizer missing on a number of chances and falling to Kitchener 3-2.

"You know we had some looks and pucks that just kind of slipped past us a little bit," said Hartsburg. "I'm not going to fault our kids. Our kids competed. They worked. That's one challenge they got after last night was I want them to earn it. They earned it except getting the two points, so I was very happy with their effort tonight.

The loss drops Erie to 1-4 on the year, while Kitchener is now 3-1-1.

The two teams meet up Friday in Kitchener for a rematch. Puck drop set for 7:30 from the Kitchener Memorial Auditourium.