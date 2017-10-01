Sunday Edition of Erie Times-News Increases to $3

If you purchase the Erie Times-News Sunday Edition at a retail outlet, you will see an increase in price this week.

The cost of the Sunday edition of the Erie Times-News increases to $3 per copy starting Oct. 1st.

This cost increase is only for papers purchased at a retail location and does not affect subscription costs.

Times Publishing Company publisher and CEO Ken Nelson said this is the first price increase since 2013 for the Sunday paper.

Nelson said he hopes readers will continue to support the paper, which has been around for 129 years, and its news coverage.

In addition to news, features, and sports, Nelson said the Erie Times-News provides the most flyers, ads, and coupons in the region for the stores and restaurants people in the community patronize.

