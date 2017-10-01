Neighbors React to Saturday Manhunt

Just before 4 on Saturday afternoon Erie police responded to the 3300 block of Peach Street for an accident. That’s when they say 25 year old Alexander Robles-Barreto became involved in a road rage incident.

They say he got out of his vehicle, and become involved in an argument with the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident.

Police say as the incident escalated Robles-Barreto hit the other driver with a pistol, then fled with his weapon.

"I had no idea what was going on. I was probably kind of glad we were leaving, because whatever it was we wouldn't be here for,” says Joe Hefner, he was leaving his Glenwood Park Avenue home as the incident unfolded.

Initial reports indicated Robles-Barreto fired his weapon. Even though that was not the case, it sent police on a manhunt in the area.

The nearly 6 hour search started in the 3300 block of Peach Street, it quickly spread to the Glenwood Park Avenue neighborhood.

With guns drawn, Erie police searched in a wooded area near Glenwood Park Avenue for Robles-Barreto.

Neighbors say it was scary to see, in what’s usually a calm place to live.

"It's shocking to see something could happen right here in the neighborhood, because it's usually a quiet neighborhood,” says Ruth Miller, a Glenwood Park Avenue resident.

Once Erie News Now reported Robols-Barreto turned himself in, Ruth says it brought a sigh of relief, but that’s not how she felt Saturday night.

"A little uneasy, but I'm just glad it's all resolved now."

As for the road rage incident itself, Joe says, “I think a lot of it is people not paying attention, not caring, and just simple politeness and common courtesy."

Robles-Barreto is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment, among others. He sits behind bars at the Erie County Prison with a $25,000 bond.

The other driver involved is not facing any charges.