Fire at Vacant Home On City's West Side

Erie firefighters were called out to battle a smokey house fire on on the west side around 8:30 this evening.

As it turns out,  the home at 2018 Cascade Street was vacant.   The first firefighters on the scene saw heavy smoke pouring from the roof and had to force entry into the home. No injuries were reported, they suspect the fire started on the third floor, with a cause yet to be determined.

