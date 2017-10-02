Renaissance Centre: Giving You the Business

The Renaissance Centre is one of Erie's best known buildings.

About 100 businesses, most small businesses, rent space in the 15 floor tower, that has been a local landmark for nearly 90 years.

It was built in 1928 by Erie Trust Company.

It became the Baldwin Building later, and 20 years ago became the Renaissance Centre.

Developer Tom Kennedy has been the owner for the past 20 years.

He has seen a lot of progress since a $2 million restoration was completed.

He said, "To have taken the building from 20% occupancy in a deteriorated condition to the state it is now is something I am very proud of. But I think what I am more proud of is helping the businesses that have moved into the Renaissance Centre get a start and succeed."

The building is now 75% occupied.

Manager say they plan to keep working to attract a diverse range of tenants, and keep improving the complex.