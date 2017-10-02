LIVE COVERAGE: 58 Killed in Las Vegas in Deadliest Mass Shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

LIVE COVERAGE: 58 Killed in Las Vegas in Deadliest Mass Shooting in Modern U.S. History

Posted: Updated:

Thousands of country music fans became sitting ducks in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

58 people were killed Sunday night when a gunman fired hundreds of bullets into the Las Vegas Strip crowd, police said.

515 others were rushed to hospitals after the mass shooting and ensuing stampede at a Jason Aldean concert.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, unleashed a hailstorm of bullets from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

Inside his room, they found a cache of weapons, including 10 rifles, the sheriff said.

