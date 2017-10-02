Local Salon Helping Those with Cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the ladies at Ambridge Rose Salon & Spa are hoping you can help them raise money for the cause.

They’re offering pink hair extensions for $8, five of that goes to the local organization Strings for a Cure. Strings for a Cure provides assistance to those affected by breast cancer, but they also help anyone diagnosed with the disease.

Ambridge Rose owner Rose Cortes says they’re not limiting their efforts to only pink hair extensions, it can be any of the colors they have at the salon.

She says she’s doing it because the community has always helped her business.

"We do know some local family members, we've had employees go through cancer... it's not just a haircut, it's what we've impacted on people. Relationships I've had throughout the last 16 years, stories I have heard. And just the part of giving back and helping others is great,” Rose says.

If you don’t want to get a hair extension, there is a donation box located in the front lobby of their West 26th street salon in Millcreek.

Rose says last year they raised $500 for Strings for a Cure. She hopes to reach that number, if not more. The efforts will go through the end of October.