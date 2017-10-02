State Police Issue Warning About Counterfeit Money

Pennsylvania State Police are warning you to watch out for counterfeit money.

It received information from New York State Police that counterfeit bills have surfaced in Olean, New York that will pass the pen/marker test.

There is Chinese writing on the money, but merchants are accepting bills without carefully looking at them.

A person was also arrested in Warren County for purchasing movie money, State Police said.

The fake money is high-quality, but it is marked on back with small print that says "movie money."

State Police is asking merchants to be cautious and report any suspected counterfeit money to their local police department.

