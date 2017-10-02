Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center Becomes Hope on Horseback - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center Becomes Hope on Horseback

Posted: Updated:

The Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center, known as TREC, has changed its name to Hope on Horseback, the organization announced Monday.

The non-profit said now is the right time to establish a unique image that better reflects its mission after more than a decade of fighting the confusion with Tom Ridge Environmental Center, which is also known as TREC.

Hope on Horseback also highlights the organization's work to serve the special needs community and represents its horses, clients and the love at the heart of what its equine therapy programs are all about, according to representatives.

TREC's Board of Directors worked for two years with the Erie Nonprofit Partnership to develop the new brand.

The non-profit is inviting the community to an open house and fall festival at its home at the Tailwind Equestrian Center at 7280 Sterrettania Road in Fairview.

It is set for Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon until 4 p.m.

The event includes demonstrations of dressage, jumping, reining and carriage driving, a trick riding and flag ceremony, equine therapy class demonstrations, organized family trail walks with treats for the kids, a family photography station, and food and fun.

TREC has offered equine therapy classes to improve the physical, mental, emotional and social well-being of people with special needs since 1981.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
