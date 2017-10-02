PASSHE Chancellor Supports Plan for Major Change at Edinboro University

The new head of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education is endorsing a plan for major changes at Edinboro University.

Interim Chancellor Dr. Karen Whitney spent today meeting with groups of students, faculty, staff, and community members at Edinboro.

She said the plan to change course offerings, increase enrollment requirements and re-direct funding makes sense.

She said all 14 state owned universities must have the same top priority, encouraging student success.

Now while there has been talk of the possibility of closing or consolidating some of the schools, Whitney strongly opposes that idea.

She said, "I can say with absolute certainty that all 14 universities not will, but must continue. They are vital, they are important and robust. Every one of the universities including Edinboro must go forward because the commonwealth needs us."

Whitney said she plans to spend a lot of time lobbying for more state funding for Edinboro and the other state owned universities.