Fire Safety Week being Celebrated at McKinley Elementary in Erie

Sunday, October 8 starts National Fire Prevention week, but this week, students at McKinley Elementary in Erie are celebrating fire safety week.

This Monday, they got a tour of an Erie fire truck that was there at the school, and got to listen to firefighters in the classroom.

Students have been learning about fire safety, ahead of the firefighters visit. They've been hearing how to not play with fire or matches, how to call 9-1-1 and what to do if there's a fire.

Assistant Principal of McKinley, Amy Coleman, says "It's all tied through reading. Teachers will be doing things in their classrooms with readings and stories. they will create reports, talk to each other about things and its really a sharing presentation with the older students and younger students and vice versa."

Fire safety week will be marked all week long at the school, with different teachings each day.



