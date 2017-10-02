Fire Safety Week being Celebrated at McKinley Elementary in Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Safety Week being Celebrated at McKinley Elementary in Erie

Posted: Updated:

Sunday, October 8 starts National Fire Prevention week, but this week, students at McKinley Elementary in Erie are celebrating fire safety week. 
This Monday, they got a tour of an Erie fire truck that was there at the school, and got to listen to firefighters in the classroom. 
Students have been learning about fire safety, ahead of the firefighters visit. They've been hearing how to not play with fire or matches, how to call 9-1-1 and what to do if there's a fire. 

Assistant Principal of McKinley, Amy Coleman, says "It's all tied through reading. Teachers will be doing things in their classrooms with readings and stories. they will create reports, talk to each other about things and its really a sharing presentation with the older students and younger students and vice versa."

Fire safety week will be marked all week long at the school, with different teachings each day.  


 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com