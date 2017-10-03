DA Seeking First Degree Murder Charges in June Homicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

DA Seeking First Degree Murder Charges in June Homicide

David Tate

Two suspects in the murder of an Erie man from back in June appeared in court Tuesday morning for their formal arraignment.

24-year-old Jalen Reynolds and 26-year-old Taisha Santiago heard their charges of murder and conspiracy in front of Judge Daniel Brabender.

The Erie County District Attorney is seeking first-degree murder charges against them.

25-year-old LaShonta Dade is also charged in connection to the shooting death of 28-year-old David Tate.  She did not appear in court, her attorney waived her arraignment.

Police say the three were looking to rob someone when a 4th suspect, 29-year-old David Dalton, allegedly shot and killed Tate.

The trial is set for all the defendants, and is expected to start in January.

