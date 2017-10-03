Checks Going Out This Week for Students at Former Central Tech - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Checks Going Out This Week for Students at Former Central Tech

Posted:

Students of the former Central Tech high school will be seeing check really soon for the items they lost in the destructive fire at the school last spring.

The Erie School District says they will be issuing 250 checks, totaling $13,000.  That averages about $52 per student.

Erie School District leaders say they got a check from their insurance company that will cover the cash value for items in student lockers that were lost or damaged in the fire.

The checks are expected to go out on Friday.

