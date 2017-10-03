Man Faces Trial in Fatal Millcreek Crash

An Erie man is heading to trial for homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence of a controlled substance in a fatal crash in Millcreek.

A judge bound over all charges for Zachary Strader, 19, during a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon. They also include involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, careless driving causing unintentional death and driving at a safe speed.

Millcreek Police filed the charges Sept. 13.

The Feb. 17 crash killed John Naylor, 67, of Erie.

Police were called to the crash at West Grandview Boulevard and Peach Street around 1:50 p.m.

Investigators said Naylor's Ford Focus was heading east on West Grandview from the stop sign when it was hit by Strader's Chevrolet Monte Carlo driving south on Peach.

Naylor suffered serious injuries and was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he later died.

Prosecutors said Strader was going nearly double the speed limit, which contributed to the fatal crash. His attorney Robert Kinnear said that is not the case.

"It's a set of very unfortunate circumstances for the Naylor family," said Kinnear. "He did pull out into oncoming traffic. Failed to yield for that stop sign. The Commonwealth is alleging that speed on behalf of my client is a factor in this case and the case of the accident. I think it will ultimately be a jury question in this case."

