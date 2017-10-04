Suspect Charged in Fatal Overdose to Stand Trial

An Erie man charged with supplying drugs in a fatal overdose will stand trial on all of the charges against him.

Damon Henderson, 27, faces a total of nine felony charges, including one count of drug delivery resulting in death.

The 56-year-old victim died at UPMC Hamot in June after he was found at a Millcreek Township home in cardiac arrest.

His death has been ruled accidental due to overdose.

According to investigators, the victim purchased a combination of heroin and fentanyl, as well as cocaine, from Henderson outside an east Erie convenience store.

During Henderson's preliminary hearing in front of Judge Paul Urbaniak, a detective testified that they used the victim's phone to set up a drug deal with Henderson.

Police then arrested Henderson and searched his home.

Inside the house, the detective said police found bags of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, scales, and several guns.

Police also found bags of drugs inside of a dresser filled with baby clothes.

Also charged in this case is Lacey Carnes, 33, who investigators say lived with Henderson.

She's facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators say Carnes and three young children were at the residence when police found the drugs and weapons.