City to Review Ordinance Regarding Gardens and Tall Grass - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

City to Review Ordinance Regarding Gardens and Tall Grass

Posted: Updated:
Urban Garden on West 19th Street in Erie Urban Garden on West 19th Street in Erie
Urban Rain Garden Outside of Erie City Hall Urban Rain Garden Outside of Erie City Hall

In an effort to tackle blight, Erie city council takes steps to clear up the city's rules and regulations regarding high grass and gardens.

On Wednesday, Council agreed to look into the city's Alternative Lawn Ordinance.

We're starting to see more of those urban gardens pop up around the city. But as the city works to crack down on blight and high grass issues, they're finding the laws are vague in the current ordinance.

So, the city's planning commission is now going to look into the city rules to get a clearer picture of what is considered blight, "I think it's mainly addressing the issue of urban gardens," said City Council President Cas Kwitowski. "What is an urban garden? What can people plant in their yards? And what is normal what is not. It'll hopefully, along with the comprehensive plan it'll address the issue of blight. What's blight what's not blight, what's a garden what's not a garden," Kwitowski continued.

The planning commission is just looking into the issue, if they recommend any changes to the law, it will have to go before council for a final vote.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com