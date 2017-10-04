FBI Stats Show Big Drop in Violent Crime in Erie

The most recent FBI crime statistics show violent crime is up 4% across the country. But the city of Erie is bucking that trend.

Violent crimes including murder, rape and robbery are down 18%, from 2015 to 2016.

Property crimes in the city are also down about 9%.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus credits good police work, more community policing initiatives, and several other community initiatives for the significant decreases, "There are several, Erie is rich with community initiatives, everybody is trying to get to the same common goal which is a crime-free city and I think that definitely helps," said Chief Dacus.

While police are still compiling more recent statistics, Chief Dacus said he expects the numbers will only decrease more, "Even though the numbers aren't out yet, I can tell you from 2016 to this year we're seeing an even further reduction. So things are going in the right direction, we're glad to see that, but we understand that its unrelenting we have to continue doing the hard work," Dacus said.

About three or four years ago, Erie police saw more than 460 shots fired calls, per year. This year, those calls stand at about 150, that's down from 250, one year ago.

