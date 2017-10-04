Warren County DA Rules Police Shooting "Justified"

The Warren County District Attorney today said a Warren City Police officer was justified in a fatal shooting in early August.

District Attorney Rob Greene says after a state police investigation and an extensive review of all information, he concluded that Officer Matt Mumford was justified when he shot and killed Joseph Miller of Clarendon.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop at the busy Dairy Delite ice cream shop in Mead Township.

Authorities say Miller refused the officer's commands, became agitated, started loading a rifle and got out of his jeep.

Greene said that is when the officer shot him.

Greene says not only was the officer justified, he feels he possibly saved the lives of others.