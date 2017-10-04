Keeping Safe At Presque Isle - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Keeping Safe At Presque Isle

Within the last few weeks, Erie News Now is told there have been two reported attacks on females at Presque Isle State Park. While no charges have yet to be filed, Park Rangers are stressing personal safety when visiting the park.

The lifeguards are no longer  patrolling the beaches, which means it's advised to visit the park with another person.

And if you are on your own, it's always a good idea to carry a cellphone and inform a friend or loved one of where you are.

Park Ranger Bryan Hogan says that regardless of you are with it's always  important to be  aware of your surroundings wherever you are in the park.

"If you see something suspicious, even if you think it's minor or you see something that might be a safety issue,  let us know, or at least let us check on it.' Hogan said. "It might come out to be nothing but, then again it might turn out to be something that we need to address."

The number for the Ranger station is (814) 833-1495 or you can call 9-1-1.

As for the attacks, an investigation is ongoing, and Park Rangers declined further comment.

