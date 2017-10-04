Governor Wants to Borrow from State Liquor Profits for Budget - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Governor Wants to Borrow from State Liquor Profits for Budget

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania Gov.Tom Wolf said he is taking matters into his own hands to fill the state's budget deficit.

Gov. Wolf announced he will borrow against profits from the state's liquor system.

It will be used to fill the projected $2.2 billion budget shortfall.

The budget was passed June 30, but state lawmakers still have not been able to agree on a revenue package three months after the deadline.

