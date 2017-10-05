Remembering Fallen PennDOT Workers - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Remembering Fallen PennDOT Workers

A sobering display today at the local PennDOT garage remembering highway workers who have died on the job.

The PennDOT Workers Memorial consists of hard hats and safety vests on white crosses.

Eighty-seven PennDOT workers have been killed around the state since 1970, including two from northwest Pennsylvania.

All of their names are on the crosses.

The memorial is displayed at locations around the state, warning drivers that distracted or aggressive driving near work zones can be deadly for highway workers.

PennDOT Assistant Erie County Manager Tom Mello said, "We're trying to bring awareness to work zone traffic safety. The public sees the fallen members of PennDOT. Quite frankly we want to bring awareness that people are out there everyday and we want them to go home at the end of the day to their family."

The memorial will remain on the front lawn of the PennDOT garage on Route 19 through Columbus day, next Monday.

