Erie Man Accused of Exposing Himself to a Child Pleads Guilty

An Erie man accused of exposing himself to a child and trying to lure the girl into his vehicle, could now spend up to 11 years in prison.

On Thursday, during his post arraignment plea, 24-year-old Shyquille Beasley pleaded guilty to charges of corruption of minors, indecent exposure, open lewdness, and luring a child into a motor vehicle.

On July 14, Erie police say Beasley exposed himself to a child in the 400 block of East 8th Street, after asking her to walk up to his vehicle.

Prosecutors say he also made obscene gestures.

Beasley asked Judge Dan Brabender to sentence him today, but the judge set Beasley's sentencing date for January 16, because the defendant needs to be assessed to determine if he is a sexually violent predator.

Beasley faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison.