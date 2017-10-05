Boil Water Advisory Issued for Warren Residents

A boil water advisory has been issued Thursday for residents in the City of Warren until further notice.

It affects Pennsylvania American Water customers who are served by the Warren Water Treatment Plant.

The treatment plant experienced a loss in water pressure due to a power outage Thursday. The lack of pressure can allow contamination to enter the water distribution system, which increases the chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

Customers are asked to not drink the water without boiling it first.

You can read the full advisory here.

