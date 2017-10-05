Suspect Charged in Shootout with Police Seeks Charge Dismissal

The lawyer of an Erie man charged with firing a gun at Erie police, is asking a judge to dismiss one of the charges against him.

Deandre Tate, 31, is facing two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and several other charges.

The incident came to an end on January 27, outside of the Soldiers and Sailors Home.

Police say Tate took off when officers tried to pull his car over at East 6th and Ash Streets.

The chase ended at the nursing home for veterans, where police say Tate got out of his moving car and fired several shots towards officers.

The officers were not hit, but they returned fire and shot Tate once in the chest and once in his abdomen.

During his pre-trial hearing on Thursday, Tate's lawyer Gene Placidi asked Judge John Garhart to dismiss a charge of receiving stolen property against Tate.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Sellers asked the judge to keep the charge, due to the fact that Tate was in possession of a stolen gun when he ran from police.

Tate's trial is scheduled for Monday.