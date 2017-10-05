Man Taken into Custody After Millcreek Standoff

Part of West 12th Street was closed Thursday afternoon after Millcreek Police were called for a man armed with a gun inside his residence.

Officers and SWAT team members responded to the home in the 1100 block of Oregon Ave. around 3:30 p.m.

The 37-year-old man posed a danger to himself, according to police.

Officers formed a perimeter around the home and were able to convince the man to come out of the home, police said.

A Taser was used to take the man into custody, according to reports from the scene.

The man was taken to Millcreek Community Hospital for an evaluation.

