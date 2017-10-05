"Artists in Motion" Captivates the Essence of Refugee Life - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

"Artists in Motion" Captivates the Essence of Refugee Life

ERIE, Pa. -

Mercyhurst University hosted an art show, featuring works made by refugees.

The show, "Artists in Motion," is on display at the Cummings Art Gallery at Mercyhurst University.
The gallery featured artwork from refugees from the northern Africa.
The artwork tells stories of the dangerous and often deadly trek the refugee children face on their journey to freedom.
The Chair of the Art and Graphic Design program, Jodi Staniounas Hopper,  says, she was struck by how the children could focus on artwork in the midst of danger.

Hopper adds,

"To think in all that, with all those difficulties, they are still people, art still survives. And it's healing and it's life-affirming."

The gallery is on display until October 27th, from there it will move to the University of Notre Dame. 


