Modernizing Drug Testing

The Jefferson Education Society welcomed a guest from Washington D.C., to discuss modernizing drug testing.

For over a century, most pharmaceutical drug testing has begun the initial testing stages on animals. 

Elizabeth Baker, a Senior Science Policy Specialist for the Physician's Committee for Responsible Medicine, explained how the committee is trying to make sure the safest, most effective medications get to patients as quickly as possible, without involving animals.

"There's a lot of animal testing done very early on in drug development, and the animals are not giving us the information that we need to protect humans. So what happens in the animals, often does not predict what happens in humans," said Elizabeth Baker.

The committee is also working to change laws that allow animal testing.

