Halloween Themed Pumpkins to light up Headwaters Park

Folks will get the chance to admire more than 1,200 carved pumpkins this weekend. The pumpkins were carved by people from all over the Erie community and will be on display at the 6th Annual Pumpkin Walk, formally known as Pumpkin D' Light.

The event will be at Headwaters Park in Millcreek and runs today and tomorrow from 6 to 9 p.m.

Each pumpkin will be decked out in various Halloween themes and including some super hero characters. 

The pumpkins will be on display lighting up a 1-mile path for people to walk through.   

Co-organizer Maria Blakeslee said this is one of those great family events that you can't help but enjoy.

"It's fun to walk out at night and see all the pumpkins glowing, it's just magical," Blakeslee said. "To see the kid and the expressions on their face when they come across a pumpkin that's their favorite whether it's batman or a ninja turtle. It's just a lot of fun."

This event is cash only. The cost is $3.00 per person, age 2 and under are free.

Money raised will go towards the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program.

