Woman Charged for Making Obscene Gesture at Child

Jamestown, New York Police have arrested a woman for making an obscene gesture at a child.

Mary McNamara, 53, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

They were called to an address on Hammond Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officers discovered McNamara made an obscene gesture toward a child who was playing outside, police said.

She was taken to the Jamestown City Jail.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.