Woman Charged for Making Obscene Gesture at Child

Mary McNamara Mary McNamara

Jamestown, New York Police have arrested a woman for making an obscene gesture at a child.

Mary McNamara, 53, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

They were called to an address on Hammond Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officers discovered McNamara made an obscene gesture toward a child who was playing outside, police said.

She was taken to the Jamestown City Jail.

