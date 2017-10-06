Police Trying to Identify Suspect in Wegmans Theft

Millcreek Police are asking for help to identify a man seen in surveillance pictures who is wanted for retail theft at Wegmans.

It happened at the West Ridge Road store Sept. 28.

The man took $358 worth of items and left in an unidentified vehicle, police said.

Anyone who has information on the man's identity is asked to contact Patrolman Shrader at 814-833-7777.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.