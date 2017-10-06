Steelhead Finally Moving Upstream Attracting Crowds of Fishermen

After weeks of waiting, large numbers of steelhead are finally on the move in Lake Erie tributaries.

The annual run, or movement upstream, was delayed by the lack of rain.

But the rain over the past couple of days helped to move the fish from the mouths of streams.

And that movement has brought out the first large crowds of the season.

That is good news for many local businesses.

The dry weather has hurt their bottom line.

They hope for more rain, knowing fishermen from out of town check the weather.

Jeff Staaf of Poor Richard's Bait & Tackle in Fairview said, "We get hundreds and hundreds of calls everyday. They are all hoping for rain."

John Puline, owner of Uncle John's Campground in Lake City said, "I have never seen it so dry. It is really, really dry. We need rain, and we need to bring the streams up."

Most fishermen seem confident steelhead fishing will improve in the weeks ahead.

Ron Malony of Cochranton said, "I'm sure it will pick up. Just look at this. It will pick up. When they get the water and cooler weather they'll go right up the creeks we fish."