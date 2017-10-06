Charter Captain Takes Veterans Musky Fishing

A local charter captain has teamed up with a veteran group to take veterans on a fishing adventure of a lifetime.

On Friday, Brian Clark of Captain Chaos Guided Musky Services teamed up with the Fallen Outdoors to take two veterans musky fishing on Edinboro Lake.

The Fallen Outdoors is an all veteran’s organization that facilitates hunting and fishing trips for veterans.

“I think it's monumental towards recovery,” said Fallen Outdoors member Matthew Killian. “I think it's a good step moving in the right direction. Aside from just the normal stuff we receive at the V-A, I think this goes a long way.”

After catching nearly 100 musky this season, Clark says it's been a phenomenal year for musky fishing.

Both Clark and Killian say it's their way of giving back to the men and women who have served.

“They sacrifice so much serving our country,” said Clark. “It just feels good to say thanks by giving them an opportunity to get out on the water…and try to get them some big fish."

